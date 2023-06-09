Paso Robles Youth Arts Center awarded grant

Grant will be used to expand afterschool programs

– The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County (CFSLOCO) has awarded $25,000 in grants to select local nonprofits. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) is among the beneficiaries with a generous $5,000 unrestricted grant award.

The funds will support Youth Arts’ expanding efforts to enrich the lives of area youth with free afterschool classes in the visual and performing arts. Explaining the community foundation’s approach to awarding unrestricted grants to local nonprofits, CEO Heidi McPherson says, “Our grantees are the experts in their particular fields and understand how best to leverage their grant awards for maximum impact.”

The partnership between CFLOCO and Youth Arts helps to provide creative arts opportunities not otherwise available to many local youths.

Youth Arts’ Development Director Emily Jagger was on hand to receive the award at CFSLOCO’s recent anniversary celebration. Youth arts students performed at the celebration, including a number from Vivian Higuera’s hip-hop dance class and Emery Teale’s piano jazz rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. It relies entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

