Paso Robles Youth Arts Center adds four new summer camps

Camps offer creative opportunities for local youth

–Paso Robles Youth Arts has announced the arrival of 4 new Summer Camp opportunities for youth of all levels from, 7-18 years old. Camps range from mixed media art, mural painting & street art to two special offerings of contemporary dance. Local youth are encouraged to sign up.

Families can learn more about youth arts summer camp enrollment at pryoutharts.org/enrollment. Summer camps are sure to provide creative expression to students who need it after 15 months of the pandemic. Camps are fundraisers for the Youth Arts program and fees range from $80-$125. Afternoon visual and performing arts classes remain free and will be open again for enrollment on July 24.

Summer Camp Instructors include Working Artists, Joe Thomas, Raegan Lomanto, Mariah Higuera, and a Special Guest Instructor, Oscar Gutierrez who will be teaching “The Next Step” Dance Camp.

PRYA alumni, Oscar Gutierrez, has returned to offer a unique experience for dancers with previous training. Gutierrez got his start at the PRYA and went on to pursue training in LA where he has refined his skills, teaching style, and vision for dance. You may have seen him as a hired professional dancer in The North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet. He currently teaches at Class Act Dance, Artistry in Motion, and CORE as well as exploring and adventuring in nature. “I know the Youth Arts well in the regard that I have always felt safe and as an artist and instructor, I’m just as excited to learn from them in this experience,” Gutierrez says. “To the next step as a dancer, human, and artist!”

Gutierrez’s ‘The Next Step’ dance camp is specifically designed to introduce and enhance the already trained dancer into understanding dance with a “repurposed vision of what it really means and could stand for.”

This camp will have a strong basis of contemporary dance and floorwork and is perfect for anyone wanting to learn new styles of choreography and push themselves towards new creative possibilities.

