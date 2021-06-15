Paso Robles Youth Arts Center Band jams out for a great cause

17 current and alumni band students rocked the house at ‘Backyard Jam’

–The recent Backyard Jam Benefit for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center was one for the books! The Backyard on Thirteenth generously donated their venue and made a new outdoor stage available to 17 young musicians and nearly 200 guests of all ages. The community enjoyed widely varied genres of music from the youth arts student and alumni bands and celebrated their first live performance since COVID-19.

Listeners were so intrigued that they lined the streets and tuned their ears to the sounds outside the sold-out show. Dinner was provided by Roots on Railroad and drinks by The Backyard on Thirteenth. The community came together to raise over $40,000 in much-needed funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s Free Visual & Performing Arts Program. These funds are critical and ensure that waitlist students can enroll in up to three classes per session, at no cost to their families.

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their economic status. The arts provide a creative outlet and a positive means of dealing with the pressures of the world.

