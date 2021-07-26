Paso Robles Youth Arts center classes open for enrollment

Youth 5-18 encouraged to sign up for three creative classes each

-Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is offering its Session 6 enrollment for free, in-person, visual and performing arts classes. Enrollment opened Saturday at 9 a.m. Instructors will teach several new classes like, Freestyle Rap, Urban Dance and Teen Beginning Piano, among many others, that will surely inspire young minds and offer fresh, new opportunities for fun and creative expression. All youth are welcome!

How to enroll:

• Visit pryoutharts.org/enrollment/ for the class schedule and to create a parent portal

• Students can take up to 3 classes

• Enrollment closes on 7/30

• Session starts on 8/2 and runs through 10/1

Parent questions? Contact Katherine Bradley, office administrator at katherine.bradley@pryoutharts.org or (805) 238-5825 (call or text).

“The excitement is building at the Youth Arts for our longest session in over a year!” says Ryan Flores, operations and programs manager. “We were delighted to have so many new families join us for session 5 and invite all community youth both new and returning to join us for session 6! With new offerings such as freestyle rap and collage art, it’s sure to be a session full of fun and creativity!”

