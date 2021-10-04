Paso Robles Youth Arts center invites all students to enroll starting Oct. 9

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced its Session 7 Enrollment for free, in-person, Visual & Performing Arts Classes starting next Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Visit pryoutharts.org/enrollment/ for the full class schedule. Enrollment opens on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at pryoutharts.org/enrollment. Enrollment closes on Oct. 15. Families without internet access can call the Administration Office at (805) 238-5825.

In-person enrollment will also be open from 9-12 on Saturday, 10/9. Students are invited to take up to three classes each.

Parent questions? Contact Katherine Bradley, office administrator katherine.bradley@pryoutharts.org or (805) 238-5825 (call or text).

New class offerings include fashion illustration, video production, printmaking, sewing & fiber arts, and mixed media art in addition to “fan-favorite” classes. The nonprofit also announced that Boomer Grace and Jenn Scott are being added to the Youth Arts Teaching Team, “Their excellence in their crafts is sure to bring a new twist to our programs and inspire their students!” says Ryan Flores, operations & programs manager, “I invite all community youth ages 6-18 to sign up on October 9th and experience the most fun and diverse session since reopening!”

