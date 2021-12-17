Paso Robles Youth Arts Center inviting students to enroll

Enrollment open until Dec. 31

– Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced open enrollment for Session 1 from this Saturday at 9 a.m. until Dec. 31. Families can enroll online through the parent portal and office help is available from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on enrollment day for assistance by phone, email, or in person. The new schedule can be found here.

Visit pryoutharts.org/enrollment/ to learn more about how students 5-18 years old can enroll in up to 3 classes each. Contact Katherine Bradley, office administrator at katherine.bradley@pryoutharts.org or (805) 238-5825 (call or text).

“The Youth Arts is starting off the New Year strong with Session 1,” Says Ryan Flores, operations & programs manager, “Once again, we welcome some fantastic additions to our creative team, a few new pop-up classes, and more class seats! We are very thankful to this community for so graciously supporting us this past year and we honor that generosity by continuing our programs on the upward trend. Enrollment will remain open for an extended period until the 31st, we know everybody is busy at this time of the year! Help us spread the word of excitement and we look forward to seeing new and returning students in the New Year for unbounded creativity!”

For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, contact the office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

