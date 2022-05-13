Paso Robles Youth Arts Center open enrollment starts Saturday

Youth ages 5-18 are encouraged to sign up for up to three arts enrichment opportunities

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced enrollment for Session 3 from this Saturday, 5/14 at 9 a.m., through the following weekend. Youth ages 5-18 are encouraged to sign up for up to three arts enrichment opportunities.

Families can enroll online through the “Parent Portal.” Office help is available from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on enrollment day for assistance by call, text, email, or in person. The new class schedule and Parent Portal can be found at pryoutharts.org/enrollment.

For questions contact the main office at hello@pryoutharts.org or call or text at (805) 238-5825.

“The Youth Arts is leaping into our Summer Session with high spirits! says Ryan Flores, Operations & Programs Director. “We often get asked: ‘Are you open during the summer?’ The answer: Yes! It’s important to us to support our students year-round! Session 3 features new types of art classes and the readdition of voice! Stay tuned for more exciting announcements such as Summer Camps and our stunning June Showcase!”

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

