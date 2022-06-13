Paso Robles Youth Arts center presenting showcase this week

Tickets available now for June showcase

– Tickets are on sale now for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s June Showcase, happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week at 6 p.m. each night. Tickets can be purchased on our website at pryoutharts.org/events.

“Let our Advanced Dance students and Youth Arts Bands stun you with talent, dedication, and high spirits!” says Ryan Flores, operations and programs director, “Our students have been rehearsing and are ready to hear your cheer! The evening is sure to be one you won’t want to miss! We’ll see you there!”

For questions, email hello@pryoutharts.org or give or call/text (805) 238-5825.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. To sponsor a Paso Robles Youth Arts Center student, visit pryoutharts.org/support to give a gift of any amount. A gift of $250 sponsors one student for an entire year of classes. In full operation, the center offers 50 classes per week, fills approximately 3000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

