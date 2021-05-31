Paso Robles Youth Arts Center summer enrollment now open

Youth 5-18 encouraged to sign up for three free classes each this summer

–Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced the growing return of its in-person visual and performing arts program.

The program has doubled from 16 to 31 classes for this upcoming session. There will be returning favorites for older students and several new classes for students ages 5-6 such as Baby Ballet and Mini Music & Movement. As class offerings have expanded, students are now invited to enroll in up to three classes each this session.

How to enroll:

• Enrollment opens May 29 at 9 a.m. and classes are expected to fill fast

• Session runs June 7 – July 16

• Students can now take up to three free classes.

• Visit pryoutharts.org/enrollment/ for information, new class information, class schedule and to create a parent portal.

Parent questions? Contact Katherine Bradley, Office Administrator at katherine.bradley@pryoutharts.org or (805) 238-5825 (call or text).

“We could not be prouder of everything our students accomplished during the last session. Their talent, dedication, and creative minds continue to inspire us daily. We’re thrilled to welcome back some instructors that will be offering classes not featured since before COVID and have been widely enjoyed by youth of all ages in the past! As our programs continue to grow to full capacity, we thank our instructors, students, and the community for continuing to support us and allowing us to fulfill our mission. We hope that between our students being able to enroll in more classes and more class opportunities to choose from that they find their calling in one of our departments, whether it be art, dance, music, theater, or creative enrichment,” says Ryan Flores, operations and programs manager.

