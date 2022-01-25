Paso Robles’s Jennifer McDougle graduates from the University of Iowa

–Jennifer McDougle of Paso Robles was among the nearly 1,800 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students conferred their degrees last month at the University of Iowa. McDougle was a student in the Graduate College. She was awarded a degree in Master of Public Health.

Despite the challenges of navigating their college education through a pandemic, Hawkeyes like McDougle persisted. They continued to excel and stretch. To engage and choose and serve.

Take, for example, the 22 students and alumni who won Fulbright scholarships to conduct research, teach English, or undertake creative projects abroad, making Iowa a top-producing institution of Fulbright students nationally for the sixth consecutive year. Or the students who produce The Daily Iowan, which was named by the Associated Press for 2020-21 as well as the 2021 Iowa Newspaper of the Year by the Iowa Newspaper Association. Or the 19 honors students whose retelling of The Great Gatsby garnered a film option.

“Not only have our students persisted, they have pushed to achieve more,” the college said in a statement. “Hundreds of student volunteers raised funds for Dance Marathon, helping pediatric cancer patients and their families at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, while the student-run UI Mobile Clinic offered free telehealth services and vaccinated more than 1,000 people.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related