Paso Wine Fest begins this week

Grand tasting tickets still available

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance presents the Paso Wine Fest this week, May 19 – 22. Beginning Thursday evening with two winemaker dinners, festivities continue Friday with Sparkling Paso and the Starry Night Dinner, and Saturday with the CAB Icons of Paso seminar, and Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting taking place at the Paso Robles Event Center. The weekend is complete on Sunday with wineries hosting individual events throughout Paso Robles Wine Country.

This year’s festival is a brand-new event, with a new name, new venue, and new experiences throughout the four days of festivities. This is the first time 100 wineries will pour at the grand tasting event which features three bands, a DJ, food trucks, and a makers’ market.

Visit pasowine.com/winefest/ to purchase tickets and review individual winery events by day, activity, and winery.

