Paso Wine Fest Weekend returns May 18 – 21

Over 100 wineries set to pour at grand tasting

– The 40th anniversary of Paso Wine Fest weekend is set to take place beginning Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21 in Paso Robles Wine Country. Since 1983, this festival has been the iconic celebration of the Paso Robles wine region. This year’s festival will feature four days of events at more than 150 individual wineries as well as multiple winemaker dinners and the marquee event – the grand tasting. Tickets and more information about all the offerings over the weekend are currently at www.pasowine.com.

The celebration begins with winemaker dinners on Thursday, May 18. These dinners bring multiple brands together to the same table at various restaurants in Downtown Paso Robles for one-of-a-kind dining experiences. On Thursday, May 18, two dinners take place, starting with Thomas Hill Organics who host Arbuckle Ridge, Ella’s Vineyard, La Perdignus, and Zanoli. Dinner at The Hatch will bring a few of Paso’s newest wineries in for an all-inclusive family-style dinner (wineries being finalized).

On Friday, May 19, Sparkling Paso returns to Paris Valley Road Estate Vineyard. This festive event brings to the forefront a new movement of sparkling wines in Paso Robles. Jack Creek Cellars, Le Vigne Winery, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Robert Hall Winery, Sextant Wines, and Vino Vargas will all share their sparklers that will be individually paired with small bites by Paris Valley Road’s Chef Joe White.

On Saturday, May 20, from 12 – 4:30 p.m., 115 wineries will sample their wines at the Paso Robles Event Center. Now in its second year at this location, Paso Wine Fest will feature large open-spaced tasting tents with individual brand experiences spread out over the expansive venue. Wineries pouring at the festival take special care to bring wines from their portfolio that are sure to delight those in the know and everyone new to Paso Robles wine.

Entertainment a-plenty begins with the The KRUSH 92.5 broadcasting live from the Ponderosa stage. The day’s musical soundtrack comes from two different locations, with The Recipe taking over the Ponderosa Stage with their mix of funk and soul, and DJ Julian Cherry spins wine groovy tunes at the silo barn.

Artisan vendors will be sprinkled throughout for a strolling makers’ market. New to Paso Wine Fest this year, local distillers will offer tastes and education on craft spirits made from wine grapes. Also new is the Mocktail Lounge by Yes Cocktail Co., for those not imbibing or seeking a new flavor. Delicious wine fest-friendly food will be available for purchase from local chefs, caterers, and food trucks.

Several Paso wineries – Austin Hope & Treana, Barton Family, Caliza, Cass, Chronic, Daou, End Of The Day, J Dusi, J. Lohr, Justin, My Favorite Neighbor, Onx, Opolo, Tablas Creek, Willow Creek Distillery– will have a larger area to highlight their wines. These brand activations will showcase unique attributes, immersive tasting bars, artistic installations, and experiences that will add to the fun and festive atmosphere of the event.

Festivities beyond the ticketed events are throughout the four days of Paso Wine Fest, including Sunday, May 21 with more than 150 individual events at the area’s wineries. Winery-hosted dinners at either the estate or a restaurant, concerts, yoga classes, crab feeds, open houses, vineyard tours, and so much more await.

Visit Pasowine.com to learn more.

Wineries and distilleries currently signed up to pour at the 2023 Paso Wine Fest include:

Aaron Wines, Absolution Cellars, Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, Allegretto Wines, Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, Ancient Peaks Winery, Anonimo, Arbuckle Ridge, Asuncion Ridge Vineyards, Austin Hope & Treana Tasting Cellar, Autry Cellars, B&E Vineyard & Winery, Barton Family Wines, Bella Luna Estate Winery, Benom, Bethel Rd. Distillery & Winery, Bodega de Edgar, Bon Niche Cellars, Booker Vineyard & Winery, Bovino Vineyard, Brochelle Vineyards, Broken Earth Winery, Bushong Vintage Company, Cairjn Wine Cellars, Caelesta, Calcareous Vineyard, Cali Paso Winery & Villa, Caliza Winery, Cass Winery, Castoro Cellars, Chronic Cellars, Cloak & Dagger Wines, Clos Solène, Concur Wines, Copia Vineyards and Winery, Cordant Winery, Crush Vineyard, Cypher Winery, Daou Family Estates, Dark Star, Derby Wine Estates, Dilécta, Domaine Degher/Mojo Cellars, Donati Family Vineyard, Donati Spirits, Dresser Winery, Dubost, Dunning Vineyards, Eberle Winery, Écluse Wines, Ella’s Vineyard, End Of The Day Wines, Epoch Estate Wines, Field Recordings., Four Lanterns Winery, Fulldraw Vineyard, Graveyard Vineyards, Halter Ranch Vineyard, Hawks Hill Ranch Winery, Hearst Ranch Winery, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Hubba Wines, Indigené Cellars, Iron Oaks, J Dusi Wines, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Jack Creek Cellars, Jada, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Kaleidos, L’Aventure, Law Estate Wines, Le Cuvier Winery, Le Vigne Winery, Level 3 Wines, Levo, Linne Calodo, Locatelli Winery, Lone Madrone, LXV Wine, McPrice Myers Wines, MCV Wines, MEA Wine, Midnight Cellars, My Favorite Neighbor, Niner Wine Estates, Onx Wines, Opolo Vineyards, Oso Libre Winery, Paris Valley Road, Parrish Family Vineyard, Peachy Canyon Winery, Per Caso, Pendray’s Distilery, Pianetta Winery, Re:Find Distillery, Riboli Family Wines, Riverstar Vineyards, Robert Hall Winery, Ruby Cellars, Sans Liege, Sea Shell Cellars, Serial Wines, Seven Angels Cellars, Seven Oxen Estate Wines, Sextant Wines, Shadow Run Vineyard & Winery, Shale Oak Winery, Sixmilebridge, Stilson Cellars, Straight Out Of Paso, Summerwood Winery, Tablas Creek Vineyard, Thacher Winery, The Fableist Wine Co., Thibido Winery, Tin City Distillery, TOP, Villa Creek Cellars, Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery, Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, Vino Vargas, Vinyl Vineyards, Willow Creek Distillery, Windward Vineyard, Wine Boss, Zenaida Cellars Winery.

