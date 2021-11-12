Paso Wine podcast celebrates local veterans with latest episode

The show features three Paso producers who have also served in the armed forces

– The newest episode of Paso Wine’s podcast, Where Wine Takes You, is available now. Titled, “Navy Fighter Pilots & Explosive Experts,” the podcast celebrates the veterans who’ve served our country. This Veteran’s Day episode honors the service and heart behind the men and women who served in the armed forces.

Podcast link: https://pasowine.com/where-wine-takes-you/

“The more I dug into the amount of Paso producers who have served was enlightening to say the least, and it would take many many shows to cover them all,” Host Adam Montiel said, “That being said, we got three veterans in this episode that have dealt with far more courageous and anxiety ridden scenarios than say a stuck ferment.”

The show features three Paso Robles producers:

US Navy pilot Sherm Smoot, Bella Luna Winery, flew F4 Fighters jets. He was sent to Vietnam after a previous group of his brothers were shot down.

US Navy pilot Hal Schmidt, Volatus Wine, was an F18 Super Hornet Fighter Pilot deployed to Iraq and more in 1999 and again in 2003.

US Navy EOD Technician Leon Tackitt, Tackitt Family Wines, worked in Explosive Ordinance Disposal.

They are experts in explosives, diving, parachuting, as well as tactical skills of a combat fighter. Listening to all three of these gentleman, all different ages, with all different experiences share this same special thread of not just their service to the nation, but all their symbiotic paths to where ‘wine took them’ was certainly special, says Montiel. All three of these man share how their past has shaped them as winemakers and how they continue give back to their respective Armed Forces communities with their wine and brands.

‘Where Wine Takes You’ is produced by Joel Peterson, and Paso Wine and is recorded, edited, produced, and hosted by Adam Montiel. Associate Producer is Jennifer Bravo.

‘Where Wine Takes You’ is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Spotify, and www.PasoWine.com.

