Pasolivo sweeps gold at New York International Olive Oil Competition

–Pasolivo, a local, family-owned olive oil producer based North County, has been awarded five gold honors at this year’s NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. All five extra virgin olive oils entered by Pasolivo were awarded gold top honors and included in NYIOOC’s annual list of winners.

“Each of our olive oils is created with a great deal of care and passion using olives we grow, harvest, blend, and bottle on our 140-acre property in Paso Robles,” said Marisa Bloch Gaytan, Level 2 olive oil sommelier and Pasolivo’s master blender. “We are truly honored to be recognized by the olive oil world’s top authorities who understand, appreciate, and know better than anyone what it takes to create a genuinely special olive oil.”

The five Pasolivo extra virgin olive oils honored by NYIOOC are the Tuscan, California, Classic, and Cucina Extra Virgin olive oils, along with the limited-edition Il Signolo, 2020’s specialty release offered exclusively to members of Pasolivo’s “Press Club.” Each oil expresses its own unique characteristics from buttery and mild, fruity and pungent to fresh, grassy, and complex, all made from sustainably farmed California olives that are hand-picked at their prime and pressed within hours of harvesting at Pasolivo’s on-site olive mill.

Out of nearly 1,200 entries from 29 countries, 790 awards were presented, and only 68 of which were awarded to U.S. olive oil producers, putting Pasolivo in an elite category as one of the few U.S. manufacturers who received such high recognition. Additionally, Pasolivo topped last year’s competition in which the company took home four gold awards, versus five golds in 2021.

“These latest accolades are a testament to the unrivaled standards and processes we’ve put into place to ensure that all who try Pasolivo truly understand what a premium olive oil should taste like,” said Brian Dirk, owner of Pasolivo. “It also shows the world that when you commit to sustainable farming practices and honor the land, it results in a product that is superior in every way.”

Based in the heart of California’s wine country, Pasolivo’s 45-acre orchard features 12 varietals of olive trees and produces award-winning extra virgin olive oil and naturally flavored olive oils that are co-milled with real herbs and fruits and entirely free of artificial flavorings or preservatives. Pasolivo’s organically grown olives are pressed and bottled in small batches on-site. Pasolivo also creates olive oil-blended bath and body products and offers a large selection of expertly curated artisanal food products like vinegars, salt blends, spices, and sauces to pair with its olive oils.

For additional information about Pasolivo and its olive oil products, visit www.pasolivo.com.

