Pasolivo teams up with local artist for live painting event

Event slated for Oct. 5 at downtown location

– Olive oil aficionados and art enthusiasts are invited to join Pasolivo, the renowned local olive oil business, for an evening with artist Julia Minasian. Minasian, the creative force behind SIP Goods kitchen towels, napkins, and more, will be showcasing her talents at Pasolivo’s Downtown Paso Robles location. The free, “Sip, Savor, Love” event welcomes guests of all ages and is scheduled for Thursday, Oct 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pasolivo Downtown, located at 1229 Park Street in Paso Robles.

At this event, attendees will have the unique opportunity to observe Minasian’s live painting process while perusing her brand-new seasonal designs, perfect for upcoming holiday gifting. For every SIP Goods item purchased, guests will also receive a complimentary, custom hand-painted card, personally crafted by Minasian herself.

Upon arrival, guests will be treated to an array of first-come, first-serve small bites and beverages thoughtfully prepared by Pasolivo’s resident chef. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to indulge in complimentary olive oil tastings, explore tea selections, sample lavender sage honey, and more, with all products available for tasting.

Julia Minasian expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “I love doing live painting, and this store is so beautiful that it will be a pleasure to be there. They offer quality and delicious gourmet goodies and gifts. They also offer so many ideas on innovative ways to use their wonderful oils and vinegars. On top of it all – their chef makes drool-worthy food! I know we are ‘supposed’ to live in the now … but I can’t wait for this event!”

For further information, visit pasolivo.com or follow @pasolivo on social media.

