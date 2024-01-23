Passenger dies after Highway 101 DUI accident

37-year old Oscar De La Mora Marin arrested

– On Sunday night at approximately 10:42 p.m., Oscar De La Mora Marin, 37, of Reedley California and a passenger were driving in a Subaru southbound on Highway 101 south of the Del Rio Road over-crossing in the #1 lane at approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. Due to Marin’s reported intoxication, he allowed the vehicle to swerve into the center divider and then attempted to return his vehicle to the roadway, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.

Marin overcorrected and began to spin in a clock-wise direction, traveling across both southbound lanes. The vehicle left the freeway and subsequently rolled over, coming to rest on its left side facing in a southerly direction on a frontage road to the freeway, Ramona Road. During the rollover, the passenger in the vehicle, a 32-year-old male from Fresno, was ejected and received major injuries.

The passenger was taken to Sierra Vista Medical Center and was pronounced deceased. Marin was subsequently arrested for felony driving under the influence charges and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP.

