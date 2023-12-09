Passes on sale now for Cambria Film Festival

Festival celebrates the love of film through in-person screenings, parties, filmmaker discussions

– The Cambria Film Festival will return for its seventh year Feb. 8-11, screening independent films from around the world. An encore online and virtual festival will stream many of those same films Feb. 12 -19. Passes are now available at early bird prices at CambriaFilmFestival.com.

The 2024 festival will include in-theater screenings of over 60 feature-length and short films, and a number of parties to encourage audience and filmmaker discussions. Several dozen filmmakers are expected to attend the four-day live event.

“Our goal is to support those who love seeing films by offering more than ever before: great screening room experiences, a well-curated set of films, and plenty of opportunities for talking about and celebrating our mix of dramas and comedies,” says Dennis Frahmann, Director, Cambria Film Festival.

A highlight of the festival will be a Friday night special screening and cast reunion of Arthur Penn’s 1981 Four Friends—featuring Craig Wasson, Jodi Thelen, Lois Smith, and Reed Birney. Wasson—a judge for the Festival and part-time resident of Cambria—was originally nominated for a Golden Globe New Star of the Year for his role in this film

This season, films will be shown in the recently updated Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, 1350 Main Street, Cambria. Enhancements include a new sound system, larger screen, improved lighting, and an additional screening room. A temporary hospitality tent will also be set up adjacent to the Center to support various events and a nightly wine time.

A live awards show will be held on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 11, with much of the programming made available on a streaming platform from Feb. 12-19. This will include most of the films in competition, plus recorded interviews with some of the filmmakers.

Pass sales are currently available at CambriaFilmFestival.com at special early bird prices: $109 for a festival pass that provides access to all films, talks, events, parties and complimentary wine each evening in the hospitality tent. Or $79 for a film pass that provides access to films and talks. Individual screening tickets and passes to the virtual festival will go on sale in mid-December.

The Cambria Film Festival is an official activity of the Cambria Center for the Arts, a non-profit dedicated to local arts.

