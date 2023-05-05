Pastels on display at Paso Robles City Library this month

Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild members to display in May

– The Paso Robles City Library will display work from artists in the Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild during the month of May.

“We believe that showing in the Paso Robles City Library supports our library, Paso Robles downtown businesses, tourism, and supports our local artists who produce quality work,” Member Shelly Snow states, “Our showing of painting done in this medium acquaints the public with the vibrant beauty of pastels.” Participating artists include Snow, Mike Bauer, Carolyn Braun, Nina Bricker, Linda Smith, Ginger Toomer, Priscilla White, and Susan Webb.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

