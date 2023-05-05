Paso Robles News|Friday, May 5, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Pastels on display at Paso Robles City Library this month
  • Follow Us!

Pastels on display at Paso Robles City Library this month 

Posted: 6:43 am, May 5, 2023 by News Staff
Work by Member Shelly Snow

Work by Member Shelly Snow.

Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild members to display in May

– The Paso Robles City Library will display work from artists in the Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild during the month of May.

“We believe that showing in the Paso Robles City Library supports our library, Paso Robles downtown businesses, tourism, and supports our local artists who produce quality work,” Member Shelly Snow states, “Our showing of painting done in this medium acquaints the public with the vibrant beauty of pastels.” Participating artists include Snow, Mike Bauer, Carolyn Braun, Nina Bricker, Linda Smith, Ginger Toomer, Priscilla White, and Susan Webb.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.