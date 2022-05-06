Patch Thrift Boutique hosting ‘Mother’s Day Market’ this Saturday



Vendors will be selling their creations at farmers-market-style event

– Patch Children’s Thrift Boutique in Paso Robles is hosting a free event for the public this Saturday for Mother’s Day. The event will showcase local artists and vendors. In a farmer’s market-type layout, each vendor will display and sell their creations.

The event will include a free photo booth, and Patch will also be open to the public during the market for shopping their new and gently used children’s items. The market will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m. at 632 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

About Patch Thrift Boutique

Along with hosting a variety of sales and events, Patch supports local artisans by displaying their work as “featured artists” each month. Open Monday-Saturday, Patch offers store credit in return of donations, visit their website for more details: www.patchthriftboutique.com, or follow them on Instagram: @patchthriftboutique

Advertisement

Related