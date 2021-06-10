Patient transported to hospital after vehicle rollover on Highway 101

Driver reportedly went up an embankment and overturned

–On Wednesday afternoon around 1:20 p.m., a traffic collision was reported on Northbound Highway 101, just south of the South Spring Street exit in Paso Robles.

A driver of a white Volkswagen reportedly went up an embankment and overturned, according to eye-witness reports. One patient was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident scene was cleared for northbound traffic at 2 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

-Report by Anthony Reed

Advertisement



Share this post!

email