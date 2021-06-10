Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 10, 2021
Patient transported to hospital after vehicle rollover on Highway 101 

Posted: 5:44 pm, June 9, 2021 by News Staff
Patient transported to hospital after vehicle rollover on Highway 101

Photo by Bernie Siordia.

Driver reportedly went up an embankment and overturned

–On Wednesday afternoon around 1:20 p.m., a traffic collision was reported on Northbound Highway 101, just south of the South Spring Street exit in Paso Robles.

A driver of a white Volkswagen reportedly went up an embankment and overturned, according to eye-witness reports. One patient was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident scene was cleared for northbound traffic at 2 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

 

-Report by Anthony Reed

