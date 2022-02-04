Patrimony Estate wines promotes Chris Avery to president

Avery, a 20-year wine industry veteran, will take lead role with the line of cabernet sauvignon

– Patrimony Estate, a Cabernet Sauvignon line from the DAOU Mountain in the Adelaida District AVA of Paso Robles, has announced that Chris Avery has been promoted to the role of president.

As the estate continues to develop new revenue streams and grow its reputation in the global marketplace, Avery will serve as a “managing leader in the journey.” With decades of experience, Avery has spent his first year building Patrimony’s sales and marketing team. Before joining the Patrimony team, Avery served as the President of Demeine Estates and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Opus One in Napa Valley.

“It is an honor to represent this illustrious brand and to be trusted to assist with the creation of Patromony’s legacy”, says Avery. “This position could only be described as the most enviable in luxury wine. I am humbled beyond words that Daniel, Georges, and Neb have allowed me to progress in this role and to give Patrimony such a prestigious opportunity to compete on the world’s stage among the finest wines on earth.”

Patrimony is a California first-growth Cabernet Sauvignon and the “masterwork” of Winemaker Daniel Daou, who founded DAOU Family Estates with his brother Georges in 2007.

“It’s been such a thrill working closely with Chris this past year,” says winemaker and proprietor Daniel Daou, “His understanding of the industry and how to grow a premium luxury brand is unmatched. His leadership skills combined with his interpersonal communication has allowed him to build a dream team that incorporates the passion our family has for our wines.”

“Chris brings a great level of expertise and passion to the Patrimony team,” says proprietor Georges Daou “We are extremely honored to have him at the helm of this next chapter for us. We have unfettered confidence in Chris and the team he has made for Patrimony.”

