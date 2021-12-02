Paul Gonzalez, certified public accountant, opens new office in Paso Robles

A longtime Paso Robles resident, Gonzalez has more than 15 years of experience as an accountant

– Paul Gonzalez, certified public accountant, has announced this week that he is accepting clients at his new office in Downtown Paso Robles. A longtime Paso Robles resident, Gonzalez has more than 15 years of experience as an accountant, tax strategist, and business advisor. Gonzalez is “dedicated to helping clients succeed today while also providing guidance and individual strategies to ensure a prosperous future.”

“I enjoy working with successful individuals who have goals for their financial growth,” Gonzalez says. “I evaluate a business owner’s personal and business income to help minimize their income tax liabilities. Helping small businesses prosper is fulfilling. I look forward to creating long-term partnerships with my clients.”

Gonzalez has experience in corporate, partnership, trust, and individual income tax planning and compliance, federal, multi-state, and local tax research, communication with the IRS and state taxing authorities, and choice of entity considerations. He serves clients in various industries including hospitality, medical, real estate, construction, and professional services, among others.

Gonzalez is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

To learn more about the new practice, visit www.pasoroblescpa.com, email paul@pasoroblescpa.com, or call (805) 296-7750.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related