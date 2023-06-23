Peachy Canyon named Winery of the Year by Central Coast Wine Competition

Results announced for wine and spirits competitions

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 21st Annual Central Coast Wine Competition and the 8th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition.

The Central Coast Wine Competition named Peachy Canyon Winery as the 2023 Winery of the Year. The Paso Robles winery had 17 entries this year, including one best-of-class award, one double gold, nine golds, six silvers, and one bronze. This is the first Winery of the Year honor for them.

Best of Show/Best of White: Lucas & Lewellen, Buellton, 2022 Viognier

Best Dessert: Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Paso Robles, Mission Angelica

Best Red: Pear Valley, Paso Robles, 2019 Merlot

Best Rosé: Villa San-Juliette, San Miguel, 2022 Rosé Reserve

Best Sparkling: Broken Earth, Paso Robles, 2018 Sotto Voce

There are two divisions: one for spirits made in California and the other for spirits made outside of California. Each has 64 classes available.

Best of Show/Best of Class Whiskey: Krobar, San Luis Obispo, Single Malt Whiskey

Best of Class Liqueurs: Bethel Rd. Distillery, Templeton, Nut Liqueur

Best of Class Gin: Krobar, San Luis Obispo, Contemporary Gin

Best of Class Vermouth: Rockwell Vermouth Company, Santa Rosa, Vermouth

Best of Class Moonshine: The Mob Museum, Las Vegas, Nev., Moonshine

All entries from both competitions were also entered in the Packaging and Design Competition.

CCWC:

A Symbol of the Central Coast: Gold: Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards 2020 Reserve Syrah

Untraditional and Best of Show: Gold: Serendipity Cellars 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

Modern Classic: Gold: Bella Luna Estate Winery 2020 Fighter Pilot Red; Artistic: Gold: Ancient Peaks Winery 2022 One Stone Rosé of Pinot Noir

Spirits:

• Best of Label: Single Bottle: Gold: Catedral de mi Padre Mezcal Agave Spirit

“The wine and spirit industries are such vital parts of our community, and we are beyond proud to showcase the incredible dedication, hard work, and talent of the Central Coast regions at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair,” said fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

Full results for all competitions can be found online at https://centralcoastwinecomp.com .

Share To Social Media