Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle

Pedestrian suffered moderate injuries, transported to local hospital

– On Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Santa Rosa and Mill for a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that a pedestrian was crossing Santa Rosa, heading east on Mill in the crosswalk, before being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Santa Rosa. The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. She was identified as a 26-year-old female resident of San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo Police Department officers handled the investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation; drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The collision is currently under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call (805) 781-7312 and ask for Officer Locarnini.

