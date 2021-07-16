Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Morro Bay

Incident happened near roundabout at intersection of Morro Bay Blvd. and Bernardo Ave.

-On Thursday at 12:10 p.m., the Morro Bay Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Morro Bay Blvd. and Quintana Rd. Officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male down in the roadway in the roundabout of Morro Bay Blvd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation discovered the adult male was crossing the street at Morro Bay Blvd. and Bernardo Ave. where he was struck while crossing the street by a large commercial trash truck. The initial collision occurred near the intersection of Bernardo Ave and Morro Bay Blvd. with the pedestrian coming to rest on the south side of the roundabout. The facts and circumstances leading up to this collision are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department’s Officer McCool at (805) 772-6225

