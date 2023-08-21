Pedestrian struck and injured in hit and run

Police seek information on suspect vehicle or driver

– On Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Santa Rosa and Higuera for a person lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located a 65-year-old adult male in the roadway with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Concerned citizens were on scene blocking the roadway, and the suspect and suspect vehicle were not located.

The injured male was transported to a local hospital for emergency care in critical condition.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking assistance from the public who might have information regarding this incident, specifically any information related to the suspect vehicle or driver.

Anyone that was in the area of Santa Rosa and Higuera at around 11:15-11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and can provide information should contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7312 and reference case # 230819085.

