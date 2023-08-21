Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Grover Beach

Identity of pedestrian pending notification of next-of-kin

– On Sunday at about 6:40 a.m., Grover Beach Police Department officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the 800 block of South 4th Street for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found a pedestrian that had been struck by a passing Amtrak train and that the person did not survive their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses. Grover Beach officers, assisted by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office, are conducting a death investigation. The identity of the pedestrian will not be released pending notification of surviving family members.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Police Department is asking anyone with information or who may have seen this incident to contact Officer Caleb Scherrer at cscherrer@gbpd.org or via telephone number (805) 473-4511.

