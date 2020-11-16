Pedestrian struck by car crossing street in Atascadero

–On Saturday at approximately 6:07 p.m. the Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian incident at El Camino Real and East Mall.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that a 22-year-old female was crossing eastbound across El Camino Real in the marked crosswalk at East Mall when a driver in a Nissan passenger car that was traveling southbound in the number one lane of El Camino Real struck the female. The female was treated for moderate to major injuries and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured and fully cooperated with investigating officers. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Officers closed southbound El Camino Real at West Mall for approximately one hour following the collision. The Atascadero Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation, which at this time is ongoing.

The Atascadero Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers that although many crosswalks in Atascadero have flashing in-ground pavement lighting to alert drivers of pedestrians in crosswalks, the status of the flashing lights do not relieve drivers of the obligation to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians. Drivers should be extra vigilant, especially when driving at night, to be alert for pedestrians, regardless of the status of the flashing in-ground pavement lighting.

