Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 101

– A pedestrian was struck by a car and sustained major injuries while walking on Highway 101 near Paso Robles on Monday evening, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

At around 6:40 p.m. 23-year-old Paso Robles resident Edgar Gonzalez was driving a 2005 Nissan sedan northbound on Highway 101 just south of the Highway 46 exit. Joshua Parker, 40, of Paso Robles, was walking in the traffic lanes and was struck by Gonzalez’ vehicle, according to the release.

Parker was transported via ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center after suffering major injuries in the collision, according to CHP. Felipe Tiburcio, a 43-year-old Paso Robles resident and passenger in the Nissan, was injured, but declined medical aid, according to the release.

No further information is available at this time.

