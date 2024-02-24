Pedestrian struck by vehicle

Driver remained on the scene, ‘fully cooperated with the investigation’

– On Thursday at approximately 7:10 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car outside of the crosswalk in the 200 block of Madonna Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male in the roadway with apparent serious injuries and San Luis Obispo Fire Department provided emergency care. The driver remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, according to a press release from the SLOPD. At this time, neither impairment nor distraction by the driver is believed to be a factor in this collision.

Due to the severity of the collision, the Severe Collision Investigative Detail (SCID) was called in to assume the investigation. During the investigation, portions of eastbound Madonna Road were shut down to through traffic.

The injured male was transported by San Luis Obispo Ambulance to a local hospital for emergency care. His condition is serious but not life threatening at this time.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking assistance from the public who might have information regarding this incident, specifically if you witnessed the collision. Contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7312 and reference case number 240222068.

Share To Social Media