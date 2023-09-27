Pedestrian stuck, killed in traffic collision
Identity being withheld pending notification of next of kin
– On Tuesday before 2 p.m., Atascadero Police Department officers and personnel from Atascadero Emergency Services responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian just south of Vons on El Camino Real.
A male pedestrian had attempted to cross El Camino Real towards Vons from the west side of the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle. The pedestrian was treated on scene and transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.
The Atascadero Police Department had put in place a hard closure of the southbound lanes of El Camino Real at the Highway 41 off-ramp/ 101 on-ramp to document the scene and collect evidence.
The identity of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.