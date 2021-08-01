Paso Robles News|Sunday, August 1, 2021
Pedestrian traffic sign struck down by vehicle 

Posted: 2:34 pm, August 1, 2021 by News Staff

Sign has been struck down multiple times in the past

–A pedestrian sign at the corner of Park Street and 13th Street was knocked down Saturday night. The sign was lying flat on the island in the middle of 13th Street Sunday morning.

After the poles were knocked down numerous times, the city bought breakaway poles which snap off, rather than bend and break.

One local resident commented, “Why does the city council allow so many wine tasting rooms in the downtown, and these put these obstacles in the roadway? It’s a bad combination.”

The lighted poles were put in the center of 13th street to calm traffic and make it easier for pedestrians to safely cross the street.

Related story: Vehicle strikes new lighted pedestrian crosswalk pole

Comments

