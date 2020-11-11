People’s Self Help Housing announces new Director of Multifamily Housing Development

–This month, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) appointed a new Director of Multifamily Housing Development (MHD), Angela Heyward. Heyward, who previously served as the PSHH Deputy Director of MHD, brings over seventeen years of financial management and real estate development experience to the team.

“We are thrilled to have Angela serve in this new role,” says PSHH CEO & President Ken Trigueiro. “During her tenure, Angela has proven to be an incredible source of knowledge and professional insight that will undoubtedly benefit the forward progression of our organization.”

Prior to joining the team at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Angela served as Director of Asset Management for the Cesar Chavez Foundation and Interim Assistant Director for the Office of the Treasurer with the city and county of San Francisco. Angela received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Howard University and also received an MBA from the University of Southern California with a concentration in Real Estate and Finance.

The Multifamily Housing Development (MHD) department leads the project management of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s affordable rental housing. This important team moves the PSHH mission forward by processing new affordable housing projects throughout the Central Coast. With nearly 2,000 rental units currently in occupancy, and many more in the pipeline, Angela and her staff are spearheading new opportunities to build affordable and safe homes for residents in need.

For more information, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.

