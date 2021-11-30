People’s Self Help Housing appoints new director of accounting & finance

Christi Ware to serve as department lead

– Christi Ware has been promoted to the newly created position of Director of Accounting & Finance for People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH).

“Christi has a thorough understanding of our financial operations and was a natural choice for this important, new leadership role,” said PSHH Chief Financial Officer Griffin Moore, “Our organization will greatly benefit from the expertise and guidance that comes from her many years working in this field.”

As director of accounting & finance, Ware oversees the functions of accounting for all business entities including audit preparation, tax return preparation, banking strategies and related affordable housing regulations. Ware brings to her role over 25 years of experience as a controller for multiple industries, including hospitality on the Central Coast, and media, real estate, technology, and investment companies in Southern California. Her diverse background allows her to respond to the complexities of affordable housing.

Since joining PSHH in early 2020, Ware has enriched interdepartmental procedures and communications, lead critical projects, managed the audit process and relationships with multiple investors and lenders. She also directed the budget process for the entire property management division and its 54 individual properties within the PSHH portfolio. Originally from the Los Angeles area, Ware resides in Cambria where she enjoys making jewelry with found and re-purposed objects and spending time with her five grandchildren and rescue pup.

To learn more about PSHH, visit pshhc.org.

