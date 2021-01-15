People’s Self-Help Housing celebrates longest serving employee

Juliet Mendoza marks three decades of service

–This month, People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) employee Juliet Mendoza celebrates three decades of service. She currently serves as an accountant.

“Juliet holds a wealth of institutional knowledge and best practices for our Accounting and Finance department,” said Griffin Moore, Chief Financial Officer at PSHH, “We are so grateful for her continued dedication and leadership over the years.”

Originally joining PSHH in 1991 as a secretary, Mendoza was quickly promoted to be an account clerk, an account technician, and finally her current role as an accountant. As part of the accounting and finance team, Mendoza helps ensure the availability of financial resources to sustain PSHH programs, services, and growth.

“Juliet’s dedication to the organization and our mission is evident throughout her three decades of service,” said Nicole Ramos, PSHH Director of Human Resources “She exemplifies the kind of employee we are always looking for, and her longevity with the organization is a testament to the supportive work environment that can be found at PSHH.”

Juliet lives in Nipomo and enjoys spending time on the Central Coast with her grandchild. To learn more, visit pshhc.org/leadership.

