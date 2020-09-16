Peoples’ Self-Help Housing names new CEO

–Kenneth Trigueiro has been selected to serve as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing. Taking over from John Fowler, who has served the organization for over a decade, Trigueiro who is the current Executive Vice-President will assume his new appointment on Monday, Oct. 5.

Making the announcement, Board Chair Shelly Higginbotham said “Throughout the executive search, the board was continually struck not only by Ken’s demonstrated skill, but by his empathy for the residents we serve. His profound dedication to our mission also influenced our decision, along with the respect for his work conveyed by regional and national partners, and the obvious affection held for him by team members throughout the company.”

Trigueiro first joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing in 2005 coming from a longtime and distinguished career in banking and affordable housing development. He earned his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Business Management from California Polytechnic and his MBA in Finance and Banking from Golden Gate University, San Francisco. Since coming on board, he is proud to have originated and developed 18 rental projects, many transformed from rundown and neglected investments, representing more than 600 units and housing for over 2,000 people.

Hearing of his appointment to succeed him, current CEO John Fowler said “I couldn’t be more pleased that Ken is the Board’s choice to continue the work of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing. In my opinion, there is no one more qualified, mission-driven or knowledgeable to step into my shoes. I know the staff feels the same way, as will our stakeholders.”

Trigueiro, a longtime Atascadero native, is married with four grown sons; two serve in the US Marines, one has followed in his father’s footsteps into banking, and one is in higher education. Along with a dedication to the regional provision of affordable housing, tapping into his Portuguese ancestry, Trigueiro enjoys raising White Faced Dorper sheep.

About Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages nearly 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. For more information, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.

Share this post!

email

Related