Local bank donates $5,000 to People’s Self-Help Housing

Grant money will benefit students in North County

– People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received an award of $5,000 from Bank of the Sierra. This funding will benefit PSHH’s onsite education program in Camino Scholars in North County. The bank has a local branch in downtown Paso Robles.

Camino Scholars currently serves over 500 students per year at its eleven onsite learning centers. As evidenced by standardized test scores, the curriculum significantly improves math and literacy skills and accompanies students on the path of lifelong learning. The program also helps prepare high school and university students with specialized tutoring, college application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, university campus visits, and mentorship.

“Education is a key building block for a successful future,” said PSHH Director of Education Joanna Dominguez. “Thanks to this visionary support from Bank of the Sierra, our Camino Scholars program can continue to provide local students with the tools and resources to not only reach higher education but to thrive in it!”

A nationally recognized education program, Camino Scholars has been serving hundreds of students this past year in an in-person format with a hybrid learning curriculum option. During this time, students have shown marked gains in their reading skills and advancements in math – in some cases, improving by over 60 percent. Students have benefitted from small learning cohorts, supported by in-person instruction personalized to their individual needs, at specially developed academic support centers.

For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or call (805) 781-3088.

