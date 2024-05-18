Performance to raise funds for Templeton PAC upgrades

Funds raised will go towards lighting, technical upgrades

– The Templeton Performing Arts Center Foundation will present “Curtains Up!” a variety show celebrating local talent and strengthening community bonds. The event will feature dance, live music, theatre, and more.

Attendees will enjoy performances by the local band Fleetwood Dreams, known for playing Fleetwood Mac hits. The event will also include silent auctions and desserts provided by community partners.

“Curtains Up!” aims to raise funds for technical upgrades at the Templeton PAC to attract new renters and enhance the production experience for existing users. It also serves to spotlight talent in San Luis Obispo County.

Ryan Flores was recently appointed as the new Templeton PAC manager, succeeding Catherine Kingsbury, who retired in 2023.

“I’m thrilled and honored to have taken on this important role for our cherished North County PAC,” says Flores, “We’re on an exciting upward trajectory with many new and exciting performances lined up at the Templeton PAC, offering our community a wide array of live events to enjoy. I’m proud to continue the technical upgrades initiated by Catherine and the Foundation. Thanks to the support from the Templeton Unified School District and the Templeton PAC Foundation, we’ve been able to install new CYC lights, new moving wash lights, a new light console, a new sound mixer, a new Clear-Com system, and additional sound inputs and outputs on stage! Many more upgrades are on the horizon, and I look forward to contributing to their success.”

“This is a long-term process,” notes Vicki van den Eikhof, president and co-founder of the Templeton PAC Foundation. “It’s very expensive and getting all those funds together is an ongoing effort. We are so grateful for the support that the community shows for the Templeton PAC by attending shows there as well as making donations toward our efforts. We are also grateful for the organizations and individuals sponsoring this event, including Elizabeth Vogler and Jim Black, the Templeton High School Drama Boosters, and Eikhof Design Group.”

Tickets are on sale now for $25 each at templetonperformingartscenter.com/events. For sponsorship or donor opportunities, visit templetonpacfoundation.org.

