Perimeter of Highway 1 closure shortened 

Posted: 6:20 am, December 12, 2022 by News Staff
Image from Cal Trans D5 Twitter.

Caltrans continues cleanup, assessment of rockslide

– The perimeter of the overnight closure on Hwy. 1 from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado Road has been reduced Sunday to Deetjen’s Inn to the north and remains at Ragged Point to the south.

This closure was implemented Saturday night due to rainfall that exceeds the threshold for possible debris flow in the Dolan and Colorado Fire Burn scars after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for this coastal area of Monterey County.

As of this morning, Caltrans maintenance crews are removing rocks and debris from the highway while engineers assess conditions within the corridor, including the Paul’s Slide area within the closure area.

Updates on current highway conditions and progress of work will be provided in future updates.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov
Traveler information at: https://www.quickmap@dot.ca.gov

