Person found face-down in Lake Nacimiento revived by bystanders

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responds to incident Sunday

– On Sunday shortly after noon, Cal Fire SLO tweeted about an incident that had occurred at Lake Nacimiento where there were reports of a person found face down in the water.

The person was reportedly revived by CPR from bystanders. Fire crews responded to the scene:

No further information is available at this time.

