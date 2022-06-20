Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Person found face-down in Lake Nacimiento revived by bystanders 

Posted: 7:23 am, June 20, 2022 by News Staff

incident location featured

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responds to incident Sunday

– On Sunday shortly after noon, Cal Fire SLO tweeted about an incident that had occurred at Lake Nacimiento where there were reports of a person found face down in the water.

The person was reportedly revived by CPR from bystanders. Fire crews responded to the scene:

No further information is available at this time.

Comments

