Person found face-down in Lake Nacimiento revived by bystanders
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responds to incident Sunday
– On Sunday shortly after noon, Cal Fire SLO tweeted about an incident that had occurred at Lake Nacimiento where there were reports of a person found face down in the water.
The person was reportedly revived by CPR from bystanders. Fire crews responded to the scene:
#LakeNacimiento Report of a person found face down in the water, revived by CPR from bystanders. #Firefighters are on scene. #MercyAir #PulsePoint #HandsOnlyCPR #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/zOP9b2fRG0
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 19, 2022
No further information is available at this time.