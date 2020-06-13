Personal care services may soon reopen in SLO County

–In a recent press release, San Luis Obispo County announced that personal care services in non-healthcare settings, such as spas, nail salons, massage therapy, and body art facilities, in San Luis Obispo County may soon reopen with modifications.

California health officials issued new COVID-19 industry guidance today for reopening for the personal care services industry in “variance counties,” which includes San Luis Obispo County.

According to the State, only California counties whose Public Health Officers have attested to their readiness to reopen will be allowed to reopen these additional industries with modifications no sooner than Friday, June 19, pending the review of the local health officer.

“It’s good to see state release reopening guidance for more industries,” said County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I appreciate the community’s patience as I review the state guidance and local health data prior to approving the reopening of these industries locally. I urge personal care businesses to review the state guidance at ReadySLO.org and take the necessary steps to ensure that they can reopen very soon.”

The new State guidance addresses facials, electrolysis, waxing, skincare, cosmetology services, nail salon services, body art, tattoos, piercings, and massage therapy in non-healthcare settings. As with other industries that have reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in the personal care services industry across the state may not reopen until the local Health Officer approves the sector’s reopening after reviewing the State guidance in the context of current local public health conditions.

In the meantime, business owners and managers can review the relevant industry guidance at ReadySLO.org, conduct a risk assessment, and self-certify that they are ready to reopen safely.

