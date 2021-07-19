Pet of the week: Tig

Tig is a beautiful and loving 2-year-old available at Woods Humane

-The adoptable pet of the week is Tig, a handsome and respectful dog that is “more like a teddy bear than anything else,” according to the staff at Woods Humane. “You get one good look at him and you can’t help but fall in love.”

Tig loves to be around my humans and will be happy to put a smile on your face every single day with his goofy charm. He would really enjoy being in a home where there is some room to run around in a safe, enclosed backyard. Tig loves going on long walks and adventures with you. He enjoy exploring the world around his with his human by his side. When all is said and done, he loves nothing more than snuggling up beside you while you pet him and tell me what a good boy he is.

Tig is 2 years-old and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Please fill out an application online before coming to meet them: www.woodshumanesociety.org.

