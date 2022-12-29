Humane society partners with Petco Love to vaccinate 1,000 local pets in 2022

No-cost vaccines made available to local pet owners

– Woods Humane Society provided more than 1,000 free vaccinations for San Luis Obispo County area pets this year. The no-cost vaccines were made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing more than one million free pet vaccines for family pets in need to existing animal welfare partners, including Woods Humane Society.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care, according to Woods Humane. To ensure the health and wellness of the SLO County community’s beloved pets and to address this critical need, Woods Humane Society and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.

Woods most recently vaccinated 164 pets through this effort since the end of October 2022 by offering the free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines from the Petco Love initiative to its public Spay/Neuter Clinic clients. It also held free vaccine clinics earlier this year. Additionally, Woods’ clinic clients receive access to low-cost spay/neuter services and are also offered pain medication, e-collars, microchips, Rabies vaccines, and parasite medication at low cost.

“The DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines help protect pets from common, dangerous illnesses and also help us to slow the spread of these diseases among our local population of pets,” said Woods CEO Neil Trent. “Thanks to Petco Love, we have been able to offer these important vaccines at no cost to more than 1,040 pet owners–and counting–this year to make our local pets safer and healthier.”

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

For more information, visit WoodsHumane.org or PetcoLove.org.

