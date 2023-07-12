PG&E conducting helicopter aerial patrols this week

Aerial patrols part of a company-wide preparedness exercise

– Today and tomorrow, as part of a drill, PG&E will be conducting helicopter patrols of power lines in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The helicopters will depart from Paso Robles Municipal Airport and will patrol portions of overhead electric equipment near the areas of Huasna, and Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, and west of Paso Robles near Lake Nacimiento. Flights will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The aerial patrols are part of a company-wide Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) preparedness exercise. During an actual shutoff event, power is turned off during severe weather to help prevent wildfires. Crews will inspect de-energized lines utilizing aircraft, vehicles, and foot patrols to identify and repair damage before restoring power. No power shutoffs are anticipated during this exercise. PG&E’s emergency response organization is conducting the readiness drill to help be better prepared for actual events.

As part of the exercise, PG&E crews are patrolling circuits that could be affected if shutoff events become necessary this summer and fall. The patrols will be conducted by crews on the ground and in helicopters.

Given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, PG&E is expanding and enhancing its Community Wildfire Safety Program to further reduce wildfire risks.

For more information about preparing for a shutoff event or any natural disaster, visit PG&E’s Safety Action Center.

Share To Social Media