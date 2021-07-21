Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 21, 2021
PG&E crews to adjust street lights at Mid-State Fair parking lot
PG&E crews to adjust street lights at Mid-State Fair parking lot 

Posted: 6:15 am, July 21, 2021 by News Staff

Lights from fair rides were keeping censors from turning on street lights

–On Wednesday morning, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. a PG&E crew will be coving the photosensors on top of the streetlights at the Mid-State Fair’s main parking lot on Riverside Ave.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, ambient light from the fair attractions keeps the streetlights turned off, in turn, fair visitors are faced with a dark parking lot when looking for their car at night.

By coving the photosensors, the streetlights remain on, providing a well-lit and safe parking lot after a fun full day at the fair.

