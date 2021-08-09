PG&E ordered to explain role in start of Dixie Fire

Company to contribute $300,000 to Red Cross for shelter activations and other services for displaced, impacted residents

–As drought-fueled wildfires continue to burn across several western states including California, the American Red Cross is deploying volunteers and opening shelters to provide services to displaced and impacted residents and communities. The official cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation. However, the Pacific Gas & Electric company said the wildfire could have started when a tree landed on one of its power lines, according to a report by CBS News.

According to the Washington Post, a federal judge has now ordered Pacific Gas & Electric to explain the utility company’s role in starting what has become the largest wildfire burning in the United States.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is continuing a partnership with the Red Cross, providing $750,000 to the organization for emergency preparedness and disaster response. As part of this contribution, $300,000 will support wildfire relief and recovery efforts in PG&E’s service area this fire season, including current wildfire response in Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Trinity counties.

“Responding to disasters is a team effort and no single organization can do it alone,” said Jennifer Adrio, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region. “That’s why our partnership with PG&E is so vitally important.”

In addition to the funding for Red Cross services for wildfire evacuees, PG&E is also contributing $50,000 to support local nonprofit relief efforts. This includes $5,000 in support of Lost Sierra Food Project in Plumas County, where some evacuated residents are beginning to return home; and $10,000 in support of the Almanor Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund, which is providing emergency relief and support through grants to nonprofits and agencies, primarily for residents impacted by wildfires.

“Our hearts are with every member of our communities who has lost their home or business to wildfire in recent days, and with those who have had to evacuate their homes for safety,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe. “As this wildfire season continues to test us all, we are so grateful for the American Red Cross and its compassionate volunteers who provide the basic needs of food and shelter to our neighbors in their time of need. We are so thankful for the many nonprofit organizations and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for those impacted by wildfires.”

These charitable donations will come from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers, the company clarified.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related