PG&E preparing for offshore weather event that could bring high winds 

–Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to monitor and prepare for a powerful, offshore weather event expected to bring the risk of potential widespread wind-driven damage and related outages throughout the company’s service area. PG&E’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open and the company’s meteorologists are monitoring conditions. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are not expected to be impacted by this event, however, weather conditions can rapidly change.

In locations still enduring extremely dry winter conditions, PG&E has notified a targeted number of customers (6,100) in small portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Monday night. Approximately 15,000 customers and four counties were removed from a potential PSPS scope overnight. Those customers who will no longer be impacted by a PSPS are being notified about their updated status.

Due to recent rains, relatively high humidity levels, and the lack of any red flag warnings in the Bay Area and some other parts of PG&E’s service area, the company does not anticipate the need for a PSPS in any Bay Area counties during this weather event.

In addition, PG&E’s network of 340 weather cameras across the service area, as well as visual checks by crews in the field, helps the company determine where vegetation has greened up to levels that help make PSPS events unnecessary.

Forecasts show high-risk conditions arriving Monday evening in the southern portion of PG&E’s service area, with high winds expected to subside by Wednesday morning. Before any PSPS restoration begins, PG&E will inspect de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged by high winds. PG&E will restore power safely and as quickly as possible once the weather all-clear is given.

There is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this wind event, which PG&E is carefully monitoring. Weather conditions can change quickly. PG&E reminds customers to have an emergency plan and make sure they have up-to-date contact information.

