PG&E safety shut off could effect customers in SLO County

Dry offshore winds again in the forecast, PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety starting early Thursday

– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists continue to monitor a potential weather system that could bring dry offshore winds to parts of Northern and Central California beginning in the early morning hours Thursday—the second such wind event this week.

Given this wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E is sending two-day advance notifications to approximately 29,000 customers in small, targeted portions of 19 counties, including San Luis Obispo County, and four tribes where PG&E may need to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began today, two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers can also look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Also today, PG&E continued patrolling lines de-energized during Monday’s PSPS event and restoring power. All of the approximately 24,000 customers by this first event are expected to be restored by late tonight.

During a PSPS, PG&E offers support to customers by opening Community Resource Centers with snacks, water, and other essential items; partnering with community-based organizations to assist customers with medical and independent living needs; and continuing to update our customers on power restoration status. Details about customer support programs are available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Potentially Affected Counties

Potentially affected customers by county are as follows:

San Luis Obispo County: 1488 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Barbara County: 209 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Butte County: 2163 customers, 176 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 553 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 293 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

Kern County: 651 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 1774 customers, 116 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 3750 customers, 157 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 646 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 7962 customers, 685 Medical Baseline customers

Sierra County: 976 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 1591 customers, 123 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 1481 customers, 52 Medical Baseline customers

Stanislaus County: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 1986 customers, 161 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 59 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 405 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 2523 customers, 229 Medical Baseline customers

Approximately 70 total customers are potentially in scope in the tribal areas of Grindstone Rancheria, Mooretown Rancheria, Pitt River Tribes, and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.

If customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program do not verify that they have received these important safety communications, PG&E employees will attempt to make individual, in person visits when possible with a primary focus on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

With the potential PSPS event two days away, conditions may change. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to closely monitor conditions. PG&E will share additional customer notifications as conditions evolve.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs: What PG&E Customers Should Know

PG&E initiates PSPS when the weather forecast calls for such severe weather that people’s safety, lives, homes, and businesses may be in danger of wildfires.

As each weather situation is unique, PG&E carefully reviews a combination of factors when deciding if power must be turned off. These factors include:

Low humidity levels, generally 30-percent and below.

A forecast of high winds, particularly sustained winds above 20 miles per hour and wind gusts above 30-40 miles per hour.

Condition of dry material on the ground and low moisture content of vegetation.

A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service.

Real-time ground observations from our Wildfire Safety Operations Center and from our crews working across the service territory.

This year, PG&E’s decision-making process is evolving to also account for the presence of trees tall enough to strike power lines when determining if a PSPS event is necessary. Every wildfire season is different, and the ongoing drought and the conditions will determine the number of times PG&E will need to shut off power, without compromising safety.

This set of criteria is a first step that may lead to further analysis from PG&E’s meteorology team to determine if a PSPS event is necessary.

Where to learn more

PG&E’s emergency website (www.pge.com/pspsupdates) is now available in 16 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean, Farsi, Arabic, Hmong, Khmer, Punjabi, Japanese, Thai, Portuguese, and Hindi. Customers will have the opportunity to choose their language of preference for viewing the information when visiting the website.

Customers are encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting http://www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-743-5000, where in-language support is available.

Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area where you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.

