PG&E to conduct wildfire mitigation helicopter patrols in county 

Posted: 7:35 am, September 10, 2022 by News Staff

powerlinesWildfire mitigation work includes vegetation management for customer, electric system safety

– As part of PG&E’s ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire risk from electrical equipment, next week the company will be conducting overhead patrols by helicopter in the North County area of San Luis Obispo County. Helicopter patrols allow crews to identify dead, dying, and hazardous trees that could pose fire risks to powerlines. This type of vegetation management reduces the risk of fire ignitions or outages caused by vegetation.

Patrols are planned for Monday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work will take place near transmissions lines in the following cities:

• Cayucos-Cambria
• Atascadero-Cayucos
• Templeton-Atascadero

