PG&E will be conducting public safety drill Friday

Power will not be interrupted as a result of the drill

–Today PG&E will be conducting a company-wide Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) drill to practice response during a simulated PSPS event. Power will not be interrupted as a result of the drill. The company will use helicopters and ground-based crews in Paso Robles to inspect circuits that are included in the drill between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. You may see more PG&E and contractor trucks than usual.

PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program includes all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas – both distribution and transmission. In the event of extreme weather conditions, PG&E may proactively de-energize the lines, shutting off power for the safety of customers and communities. During an actual PSPS event, crews will inspect every component along every de-energized line —inspecting from the sky and from the ground– to identify and repair damaged lines or equipment before restoring power.

More information about the Community Wildfire Safety Program can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.

Share this post!

email

Related